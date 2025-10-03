Changes

- Removed item acquisition text from the bottom right corner

- Removed currently playing music display

- Removed control help (will be re-added in the future)

- Reduced blacksmith UI size and made the window movable

- Improved smoothness of zoom in/out scrolling in research UI

- Added background music to research



Bug Fixes

- Fixed a bug where obtaining the Core of Experience did not progress the main quest

- Fixed typos and corrected sentences that did not display properly

- Fixed Unity security error

- Updated Unity version

- Fixed Multiplayer error