Changes
- Removed item acquisition text from the bottom right corner
- Removed currently playing music display
- Removed control help (will be re-added in the future)
- Reduced blacksmith UI size and made the window movable
- Improved smoothness of zoom in/out scrolling in research UI
- Added background music to research
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where obtaining the Core of Experience did not progress the main quest
- Fixed typos and corrected sentences that did not display properly
- Fixed Unity security error
- Updated Unity version
- Fixed Multiplayer error
Changed files in this update