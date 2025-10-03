 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20241474 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes
- Removed item acquisition text from the bottom right corner
- Removed currently playing music display
- Removed control help (will be re-added in the future)
- Reduced blacksmith UI size and made the window movable
- Improved smoothness of zoom in/out scrolling in research UI
- Added background music to research

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where obtaining the Core of Experience did not progress the main quest
- Fixed typos and corrected sentences that did not display properly
- Fixed Unity security error
- Updated Unity version

- Fixed Multiplayer error

Changed files in this update

Depot 3001311
  • Loading history…
