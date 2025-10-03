 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20241394 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.5.6

  • Patch: Arbitrary Code Execution vulnerability in the Unity Runtime (CVE-2025-59489)

It had been sitting there undiscovered for 10+ years apparently!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1571941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link