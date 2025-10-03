Hello Deconstructors 🫡
Changelog for Patch 1.0.6:Game version: 8085
- Fixed "Piggy Bank" achievement. If you have already earned $15,000 at least once in your playthrough, play the game and earny any amount of money to receive the achievement.
- Fixed remaining issues with doors dismantling.
- Fixed another bug that caused "28 Months Before" contract to not register objectives properly.
ℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.
Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝
Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team
Changed files in this update