Hello Deconstructors 🫡

Changelog for Patch 1.0.6 :

Fixed "Piggy Bank" achievement. If you have already earned $15,000 at least once in your playthrough, play the game and earny any amount of money to receive the achievement.



Fixed remaining issues with doors dismantling.



Fixed another bug that caused "28 Months Before" contract to not register objectives properly.

Game version: 8085