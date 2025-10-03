 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20241302 Edited 4 October 2025 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Deconstructors 🫡


Changelog for Patch 1.0.6:

Game version: 8085
  • Fixed "Piggy Bank" achievement. If you have already earned $15,000 at least once in your playthrough, play the game and earny any amount of money to receive the achievement.
  • Fixed remaining issues with doors dismantling.
  • Fixed another bug that caused "28 Months Before" contract to not register objectives properly.

ℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.

Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝



Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team

Changed files in this update

