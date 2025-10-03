Hi, everyone. Welcome to the first developer's diary of October.Continue from last week's development. This week's focus is on the storyline between the Northern Legion of the Nise Federation and the Dolovian. Your main character will be among the delegates of the legion to attend a meeting where all three Dolovian leaders are present.And for the first time, you can see the Dolovian warchief in person.There are tests of might for warriors and conspiracies to be plotted by the spies. Anyway, an unlikely alliance is to be forged in such a strange time.Unfortunately, the problem with a developer's diary of a story-focused week is that I actually cannot spoil too many details. So, let's move on to see other updates of this week.Alongside the main story, there shall also be other supplements to your adventure.Thus, a mission board has also been installed in the Dolovian camps that shall provide you with endless procedurally generated quests for you to explore their culture, gain rewards, and improve your relationship with their leaders and people.For the first type of such missions.You will find their warriors eager to fight worthy opponents, so they can improve their skills.Or it basically means that you can take this mission to beat a bunch of their warriors around the camp and gain approval from the war chief and their people in general. That is, if you succeed. The mission comes with various difficulties, as reflected in the randomly generated descriptions. In higher difficulties, you will find that the challenge you face has much higher attributions, better skills, and higher resistance. But the rewards are also better.There will also be other types of quests to appear on this mission board in the future.In addition to the content for the Dolovian, there are also more general updates across the board.As last week we got many faith-related updates, it does not hurt to get one more.Here comes a new tenet that allows you to merge game features of Christianity and Confucianism.It is always my intention to allow everyone to make their customized faith as flexible as possible.However, I'm not going to simply add some generic syncretism tenets without having background stories they can base on, as those seen in Crusader Kings 3. So here is the background story of this new tenet. It's based on a piece of real-world history that many people may not know about. Among thousands of years of China's history, there was a very short period during which the empire actually converted to Christianity. That's the last days of the Ming Dynasty. At the verge of collapse, the Emperor Yongli requested Portuguese forces in Macau to repel the marching Machu forces. The Portuguese firearm achieved great success. The emperor grew an interest in Western culture. Taking such an opportunity, the Jesuits successfully convinced him to convert by finding common ground between God and highly respected traditional Chinese cultural figures, such as Confucius. For the first time in history, letters were exchanged between a Christian Chinese royal family and the Holy See. With such newfound faith, they fought fiercely against the invaders, making a last stand. Yet, the Western reinforcements came hundreds of years too late, despite the fanatical efforts of the Polish missionary Michał Boym, traveling across the world back and forth, trying to convince Western powers to send help to secure the future of a Christian China. The emperor's Christian name was Constantine, the same as the last emperor of Byzantium. Maybe it's a coincidence, or perhaps it's fate. Such is the background story of this new tenet of this game.That's a tragic story in history. Now, let's have something slightly light-hearted.A new firearm component in the shape of a silly cat has been added.Although it's called a silencer, it may not work as some people expect. The way it silences gunfire is by emitting a louder meow sound, which covers up the gunfire. So, technically, it does not make things quiet. Anyway, this is more of a meme item for fun. :)This week, I also heard that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has acquired EA. Given how woke many EA games have become over the past decade. I consider this to be a positive development to fix this industry. Thus, a Saudi Arabian flag has been added.Of course, I also prepared some new character assets for future content.This one is not as fancy as some legendary characters. But we also need many common people in this world to provide various functionalities.That's for this week. There is no detailed plan for the next week yet because my father is going to be hospitalized for a few days and undergo a relatively minor surgery. It will certainly affect the game's update for a few days, as my assistance will be required. Thus, I intend to make things a bit open. Meanwhile, it's going to be another year of the Oct. 7th attack. Some related content is to be expected. No matter how the political environment has changed over the past years. I am still here to support my Israeli friends.The full update log of this week:20250927English##########Content################[BGM] New BGM: The Chanting of the Aten Cultists (The lyrics are likely very "plastic" ancient Egyptian, because no one knows exactly how to pronounce these hieroglyphs.)[Egypt]Various locations, such as the Black Pyramid and the secret room underneath the Sphinx, now use The Chanting of the Aten Cultists as background music.[Boombox]You can now listen to The Chanting of the Aten Cultists from Boomboxes.简体中文##########Content################【BGM】新BGM：阿腾教团之吟唱 （歌词非常可能是很山寨的古埃及语。因为没有人知道这些象形文字怎么念。）【埃及】多个地点比如黑暗金字塔和狮身人面像下面的秘密房间现在会使用阿腾教团之吟唱作为背景音乐。【音乐播放器】你现在可以从音乐播放器中播放阿腾教团之吟唱。20250928English##########Content################[The Siege of Dana]The story continues.[Shadow of the Wolves]The story continues.[War Chief's Tent] You can now access most parts of this location.[Wiki]Updated related mission pages.[Relationship]You can now unlock the entry of Charaton during the story that happens in the War Chief's Tent during the Siege of Dana.[The Dolovian Camp] You can now obtain clean water from the well.[Beasthrys Temple]Mahala will appear in this location after the meeting in the War Chief's Tent. But her content is still being worked on.###########DEBUG################[The Siege of Dana]Fixed a mission log update bug.简体中文##########Content################【达那围城战】剧情继续。【群狼的暗影】剧情继续。【大酋长的帐篷】你现在可以进入该地点的大部分区域。【维基】更新了相关的任务页面。【关系】查拉顿的条目现在会在达那围城战中大酋长的帐篷里的剧情中解锁。【本地化】将旗帜装饰物的说明内容移动到了它们自己的文件中。【多洛维营地】你现在可以从这里的水井里获得干净的水。【碧丝崔斯神殿】玛哈拉会在大酋长帐篷的会议结束后在这里出现，不过她的内容还在施工中。###########DEBUG################【达那围城战】修复了一个任务日志更新的Bug。20250929English##########Content################[Faith]New Religion Group: Confucianism Religions (The group includes one a bit serious Confucianism and two meme Confucianisms. All three of them also belong to the Eastern Religion Group.)[Faith]New Tenet: Confucianism Under God (Based on the history of the last days of the Ming Dynasty of China, when the emperor converted to Christianity.)[Wiki]Updated the faith page.[The Siege of Dana]The story continues. (There is a battle. If you win, you can improve your relationship with Charaton)[Wiki]Updated related mission pages.[Alchemy]Ice Berries can now be used for alchemy.[Wiki]Updated the alchemy page.[Shopping]More generic food ingredient merchants now sell Ice Berries. (But, the price is much higher than those sold near their origin.)简体中文##########Content################【信仰】新宗教组：儒学宗教组 （该宗教组包含一个正统儒学信仰和两个玩梗的儒学信仰。这三个同时也全部属于东方宗教组。）【信仰】新信条：孔耶同源 （基于明末永历帝受洗加入基督教的历史。）【维基】更新了信仰页面。【达那围城战】剧情继续。（包含一场战斗，如果你打赢了，会增加和查拉顿的关系度。）【维基】更新了相关的任务页面。【炼金】冰莓现在可以用于炼金。【维基】更新了炼金页面。【购物】更多常见的随机食材商人现在会贩卖冰莓。（但是，因为远离原产地，所以售价会更高。）20250930English##########Content################[The Dolovian Camp] New Location: East of the Dolovian Camp[East of the Dolovian Camp]Added fauna and flora.[East of the Dolovian Camp]Added Butterfly support. (It's considered a generic Jiru Island outdoor location.)[The Siege of Dana]Duin will appear East of the Dolovian Camp after the meeting in the War Chief's Tent. But his content is still being worked on.[Wiki]Updated the location page.[Firearm]New Gun Module: Meow Mewo Silencer (Technically, it's not a silencer. It emits a louder meow sound to cover up the gunshot.)[Shopping]The following merchants now sell Meow Mewo Silencer: the Weapon Merchant in the Bazaar, the cat in the Dragon's Treasure, the Republician Gunsmith in Queensmouth, and Dr. Kyoruy's assistant.[Wiki]Updated the Gun Modification page.#######System##################[Firearm]Weapon modules can now overwrite a firearm's shooting sound.简体中文##########Content################【多洛维营地】新地点：多洛维营地东侧【多洛维营地东侧】加入了动物和植物【多洛维营地东侧】加入了蝴蝶之翼支持。（该区域被视为一个吉鲁岛的通用室外区域。）【达那围城战】杜因会在大酋长的帐篷的会议后出现在多洛维营地东侧。和他有关的内容还在施工中。【维基】更新了地点页面。【枪械】新枪械部件：喵喵消声器（好吧，这东西根本不是个消声器。只是会发出更响的喵喵声来盖过枪声。）【购物】以下商人会贩卖喵喵消声器：巴扎的武器商人，龍之宝库的猫猫，王后镇的共和党枪械师，以及恐龙博士的助手。【维基】更新了枪械改造页面。#######System##################【枪械】武器模块现在可以覆盖一把枪械的开枪音效。20251001English##########Content################[The Dolovian Camp] The camp now has a place where the Dolovian keep their wolves.[The Dolovian Camp] Added a new NPC that functions like the Caretakers, but he is not part of the Caretakers. He can also tell you how the Dolovian acquired some of the Caretaker technologies.[Hottle]Added two more random merchant slots on the map. Each time you enter this town, there shall now be six different types of random merchants. (Previously, it was four.)[Furniture]New Furniture: Flag of Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund just acquired EA. Hopefully, this will make many once great game franchises become less woke.)[Shopping] Various vendors who sell flags now also sell the Flag of Saudi Arabia.简体中文##########Content################【多洛维营地】营地现在有了一个多洛维人喂养他们的狼的地方。【多洛维营地】加入了一个新的NPC拥有类似看护者的功能，但是不属于看护者。他可以告诉你多洛维人为何掌握了一些看护者的科技。【霍特尔】增加了两个随机商人刷新地点。现在，你每次进入这个小镇会有6个不同种类的随机商人。（此前是4个。）【家具】新家具：沙特阿拉伯国旗（沙特公共投资基金刚刚收购了EA。希望能让一些曾经伟大的游戏可以不再那么Woke.）【购物】各种贩卖旗帜的商人现在也会贩卖沙特阿拉伯国旗。20251002English##########Content################[Character Customization]Added one more playable male appearance.[Queensmouth]The two chests near the "Door" now have a very clear description that they are trapped in a time loop. You can guess who did this to them.[The Siege of Dana]If you fail Charaton's test, your relationship with him will be slightly reduced.[The Siege of Dana]Charaton now has high resistance to various control effects.简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】增加了一个新的男性外观。【王后镇】门径附近的两个箱子现在有了明确的说明显示它们被困在一个时间循环中。你基本可以猜出这是谁干的。【达那围城战】如果你未能通过查拉顿的测试，你和他的关系会降低。【达那围城战】查拉顿现在对于各种控制效果有较高的抵抗。20251003English##########Content################[Procedurally Generated Missions]New Procedurally Generated Mission Type: Worthy Opponent.[The Dolovian Camp] Added a mission board. You can get the Worthy Opponent missions. It will come with different difficulties. Enemies in higher difficulty have better attributes and better skills. [Procedurally Generated Missions]New Procedurally Generated Mission Type: Worthy Opponent.[The Dolovian Camp] Added a mission board. You can get the Worthy Opponent missions. It will come with different difficulties. Enemies in higher difficulty have better attributes and better skills. You can also get better rewards.[Worthy Opponent] The mission can improve both your relationship with Charaton and the general Dolovian population if you succeed.[Wiki]Updated the mission page.#######System##################[Procedurally Generated Missions]Added a new module to allocate those missions to different locations.简体中文##########Content################【过程生成任务】新过程生成任务：有价值的对手【多洛维营地】加入了一个任务公告板。你可以在上面获得【有价值的对手】任务。会有不同的难度等级。高难度的敌人有更高的属性和更强大的技能。不过你也会获得更多的报酬。【有价值的对手】这个任务可以反复用来刷你和从查拉顿还有普通多洛维民众的关系度。【维基】更新了任务页面。#######System##################【过程生成任务】加入了一个新的模块用于分发各地的这些任务。