This update comes with some minor fixes and some behind the scenes preparations for a (near) future winter update.

Here are the things that are new in SNØ 1.0.04.23

Changes:

🎃 Spooktøber skins - October skins feature slightly different colors and will now be tagged "Spooktøber 2025" instead of "Halloween".

🔁 Annual skins - Some skin drops (among others the Spooktøber skins) will be made available on an annual basis.



⌛ 5 second rule - Upon detecting no ground, players are granted 5 seconds to get back above ground before the game ends the run automatically.*

Fixes:

💨 Snow mist - Fixed bug that made the misty snow trail behind the player invisible. Issue caused by the snow-to-sand recoloring system introduced in the 2025 summer update.

🔐 Security patch - We updated our version of the Unity game engine to address a recently discovered security issue affecting a lot of games made with Unity. SNØ 1.0.4.22 was exported using Unity 2022.3.62f2, a version of the editor where the security issue is fixed. Read more about the issue on Unity's own website here.

Preparations:

🎁 Stay Tuned - Incoming Game Addition

-Alex

PS:

*5 second rule explained ⌛

Someone reported a bug where they died instantly as they paraglided above a big square shaped hole.



The hole appeared because a world chunk failed to load, and the player died because the game controller automatically ends the run if no ground is detected below the player, assuming that something buggy has happened.



The root cause of this issue (a world chunk failing to load) is very hard to track down as no one else have reported it. But we've come up with an alternative solution that makes it possible to survive these holes should you ever come across one. The game controller now grants you 5 seconds to get back above ground to safety before the game ends the run automatically.