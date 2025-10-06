 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20241223 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A smaller fix that we thought was worth pushing

Bugfix

  • Artillery Finale - Fixed bug where all icons turns out to be A A A

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1757302
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link