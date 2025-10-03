 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20241221 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:09:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
First of all, thank you so much for buying and playing the game! After a year of development, it feels amazing to finally get your feedback. I’ve tried to quickly address some of the bigger issues that were easier to fix. I just hope nothing new got broken in the process.

If you encounter any bugs, please let me know on the Game's Steam forums.

Fixes


Solanum House: Add missing wall.
Lost wood: Add missing wall.
Audio: Fixed music sound volume on the endgame.
Forge: All windows now start with the same default pitch (still goes down over time).
Achievements: Fixed the “Mom?” achievement on the green fire room.

Help


Improved hint for the Koala.
Improved hint for the Rainbow key.

Known Issues


There can still be crashes when using Rewind. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to reproduce them yet.
If it happens to you and you have time to grab the logs, please send them my way—they’ll really help me track it down. You can find them here: %USERNAME%\AppData\LocalLow\Infinite Stairs\Chronoquartz

Thanks for reading!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3275881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link