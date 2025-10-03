First of all, thank you so much for buying and playing the game! After a year of development, it feels amazing to finally get your feedback. I’ve tried to quickly address some of the bigger issues that were easier to fix. I just hope nothing new got broken in the process.



If you encounter any bugs, please let me know on the Game's Steam forums.



Fixes

Solanum House: Add missing wall.

Lost wood: Add missing wall.

Audio: Fixed music sound volume on the endgame.

Forge: All windows now start with the same default pitch (still goes down over time).

Achievements: Fixed the “Mom?” achievement on the green fire room.



Help

Improved hint for the Koala.

Improved hint for the Rainbow key.



Known Issues

There can still be crashes when using Rewind. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to reproduce them yet.

If it happens to you and you have time to grab the logs, please send them my way—they’ll really help me track it down. You can find them here: %USERNAME%\AppData\LocalLow\Infinite Stairs\Chronoquartz



Thanks for reading!