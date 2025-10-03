[list]

[*]Expanded Questlines, including finishing the house extension, the Nai Flute Quest and new seeds to be discovered for the Garden!

[*]Controller Support ! It is quite basic at the moment and the settings menu might not work with a controller, however the game itself should be perfectly playable with a controller!

[*]Ult Valley now has a few extra things to discover and do.

[*]The depth of field effect has been removed entirely as per the community feedback, it didn't work as intended so now it has been removed.

[*]Performance should be slightly improved.

[/list]

I wanted to add more to this update however as I am the only developer sometimes it can take time, especially as I have to test the build, however there will be consistent updates coming every week throughout October and November! Very exciting, soon the sheep will be ready and branching ways to improve the land, which in turn will trigger specific quests!

Save files should work fine however if you encounter issues I recommend starting a fresh save!

Thank you for all the support so far, please do leave a review and recommend the game to help me expand the game quicker and in more ambitious ways!

- Cal