3 October 2025 Build 20241053 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20250930.1. As always, you can get additional info on this and future updates by visiting our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.

CHANGE LOG

  • Fixed engine level vulnerability disclosed by Unity on October 3

  • Fixed in-game tooltips showing Ctrl instead of Alt for map panning

  • Fixed an issue where map icons for platoons would not show an up-to-date vehicle count

  • Fixed modifier icon backgrounds sometimes disappearing

  • Fixed a severe stutter during smoke grenade bursts

  • Fixed an unnecessary delay during level loading

  • Removed outdated "Briefing" entry from F1 controls quick reference


Thanks for playing!

