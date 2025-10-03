GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20250930.1. As always, you can get additional info on this and future updates by visiting our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.
CHANGE LOG
Fixed engine level vulnerability disclosed by Unity on October 3
Fixed in-game tooltips showing Ctrl instead of Alt for map panning
Fixed an issue where map icons for platoons would not show an up-to-date vehicle count
Fixed modifier icon backgrounds sometimes disappearing
Fixed a severe stutter during smoke grenade bursts
Fixed an unnecessary delay during level loading
Removed outdated "Briefing" entry from F1 controls quick reference
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update