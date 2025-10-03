GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20250930.1. As always, you can get additional info on this and future updates by visiting our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.

CHANGE LOG

Fixed engine level vulnerability disclosed by Unity on October 3

Fixed in-game tooltips showing Ctrl instead of Alt for map panning

Fixed an issue where map icons for platoons would not show an up-to-date vehicle count

Fixed modifier icon backgrounds sometimes disappearing

Fixed a severe stutter during smoke grenade bursts

Fixed an unnecessary delay during level loading

Removed outdated "Briefing" entry from F1 controls quick reference



Thanks for playing!

