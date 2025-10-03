In the game engine used for b an issue was found (CVE-2025-59489).
This update patches that issue.
The issue allows a 3rd party application installed on your system to use an application built with the Unity game engine to run code on behalf of the application built with the Unity game engine.
Assessment: b does not require elevated privileges. As such, a 3rd party application cannot do anything more than it already can do when b is installed.
Note: always be wary when software starts you haven't initiated starting yourself.
Patches Issue found in game engine Unity (CVE-2025-59489)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
b Content Depot 660881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update