Updated the project's unity version and re-built the game because of Unity Security Vulnerability.

Alignment required to enter endgame floors is now 2 by default, down from 4. (Alignment is being removed in the next major update so might as well make this less annoying in the meantime.)

Removed the console log when the " Legacy Stamina " Game Rule is ON. (Not needed, it can be seen in the stamina bar.)

Removed lengthy console log which explained that game rules don't affect your ability to earn achievements or game progress. (Behavior is still the same.)

Added new splash line: "Now without massive Unity security exploit!".

Had to push out this hotfix because the Unity security issue, Tiny Rogues was not affected by half of them due to being built in IL2CPP.

More news and teasers on the big next update coming soon. Still working hard on it every day! Progress has been great!

- RubyDev