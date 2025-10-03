Here are today's changes:

This update fixes the recently discovered Unity application vulnerability for all users.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This build does not contain ANY version of Shivering Step. If you have been accessing that content through mods, you will not be able to load into those characters that are parked there at this time.

Additionally:

-Power attacks no longer have infinite range

-Bow damage now scales off strength

-NPCs who cast spells will do so more sporadically, which will allow you to break camps of pullers without taking 2-3 immediate spell impacts

-NPCs whose spells get interrupted will have a recast penalty to add value to the use of Kick and other interrupts.