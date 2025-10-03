Hello Students! 🎓

We're thrilled to announce that the Dean's office has approved a special trial session for those still wondering whether to enroll or not! We want everyone to have a chance to get acquainted with Campus Life before deciding on full matriculation.

Therefore, we are officially opening the doors of our university and invite you to try our free demo of Campus Life! This is a great opportunity for you to see if this course of study is right for you.

Your trial session on campus will last exactly 60 minutes. There will be no option to save your progress - think of it as a one-time, eventful workshop.

We also have great news for all students using alternative notebooks! Our virtual university is now available for Mac users.

For all you diligent students who love to read the syllabus before class, we've also got some "lecture notes" from our recent cram session. Here’s a list of the extra credit work we put in to make your campus experience even better.

We added a progress bar for ongoing activities...

...and increased the duration of lectures from 5 to 10 seconds.

We are quite excited about this one - you can now connect items to chairs!

The first floor of ART building appears now earlier.

We also improved how friend activities are displayed.

We also have tackled the bug with starting activities.

Here's a list of fixes and improvements:

Added animations for phone conversations with friends.

Improved how friend activities are displayed (during a phone call, only activities that can be started remotely are now visible).

Localization fixes in the skill tree panel.

Increased the duration of lectures from 5 to 10 seconds.

Changed the visibility of work-related activities; they will now always be visible, regardless of whether the player meets the requirements.

Added an effect to display the player character over objects that obscure them, making it easier to locate your character.

Adjusted the category of some activities so they display correctly in the calendar.

Changed the configuration of the ART building so that the first floor appears earlier.

Resolved issues with loading interactive objects.

Fixed bugs with starting activities (mainly jobs) that were sometimes impossible to begin even if the player met all requirements.

Added a system for connecting items to chairs.

Localization updates.

Selecting objects with the mouse now has priority over selection by approaching the object.

Improved the display of icons on the map and minimap.

Added a progress bar for ongoing activities.

As always, we appreciate your patience and continued reports. Each update helps make Campus Life smoother and more immersive. If you run into anything new (or have suggestions), post it on Discord or the Steam discussion thread - we read everything!

Cheers!

~ Frozen Way & Game Formatic Team