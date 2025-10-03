Hey all, this version makes max level skills more fun.
In the old version, it didn't feel that interesting to take a skill from level 6 to 7, or 7 to 8. You barely felt the difference as the increase was so small. And the game often ended before you could even reach that high. That's a wasted opportunity, because working towards and achieving a max level skill should be a fun thing to do!
To fix this, skills now max out at level 7 instead of 8, which means you can actually reach them before the game ends. And to compensate and make it exciting, the last 2 skill levels now have values that jump up 2x as much. So it's now worth it to choose a skill to focus on, as the core of your build, and try max it out ASAP to take advantage of those final levels.
Have fun!
bencelot
----
[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]
- Slightly more max health kits drop into the map (to account for the power boost above and minimise burst damage skills)
- Photon Beam now works better for blasting with Scientist's bullets
[SKILL CHANGES]
- Skills go back to max 7 levels, instead of 8
- Skills now have a 2/3/4/5/6/8/10 pattern instead of a 2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9 pattern
- Boots of travel is a bit slower, and no longer works with the Speed vendor upgrade. The mutation jump height is increased.
- Force Field mutation does a bit less damage
- Bullet Time's cooldown is 2s slower, and it doesn't slow enemy bullets quite as much as before
- Blade Fury's cooldown is 2s slower, and the slashing size of the mutation is smaller
- Firestorm's cooldown is 2s slower
- Shockwave's cooldown is 2s slower
- Frenzy no longer works with the speed vendor upgrade
- Phase Drifting's cooldown is now 2s slower, and it no longer works with the Speed vendor upgrade
- Charged Shot now only gains 50% damage and healing from Cluster Bomb
- Charged Shot's mutation healing is now 15/30/45/60 instead of 20/40/60/80
- Energy Vortex cooldown is now 2s slower
- Rambulance armor and healing values are a bit stronger
