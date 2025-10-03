Hey all, this version makes max level skills more fun.



In the old version, it didn't feel that interesting to take a skill from level 6 to 7, or 7 to 8. You barely felt the difference as the increase was so small. And the game often ended before you could even reach that high. That's a wasted opportunity, because working towards and achieving a max level skill should be a fun thing to do!



To fix this, skills now max out at level 7 instead of 8, which means you can actually reach them before the game ends. And to compensate and make it exciting, the last 2 skill levels now have values that jump up 2x as much. So it's now worth it to choose a skill to focus on, as the core of your build, and try max it out ASAP to take advantage of those final levels.



Have fun!

bencelot



----



[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

- Slightly more max health kits drop into the map (to account for the power boost above and minimise burst damage skills)



- Photon Beam now works better for blasting with Scientist's bullets







[SKILL CHANGES]

- Skills go back to max 7 levels, instead of 8



- Skills now have a 2/3/4/5/6/8/10 pattern instead of a 2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9 pattern



- Boots of travel is a bit slower, and no longer works with the Speed vendor upgrade. The mutation jump height is increased.



- Force Field mutation does a bit less damage



- Bullet Time's cooldown is 2s slower, and it doesn't slow enemy bullets quite as much as before



- Blade Fury's cooldown is 2s slower, and the slashing size of the mutation is smaller



- Firestorm's cooldown is 2s slower



- Shockwave's cooldown is 2s slower



- Frenzy no longer works with the speed vendor upgrade



- Phase Drifting's cooldown is now 2s slower, and it no longer works with the Speed vendor upgrade



- Charged Shot now only gains 50% damage and healing from Cluster Bomb



- Charged Shot's mutation healing is now 15/30/45/60 instead of 20/40/60/80



- Energy Vortex cooldown is now 2s slower



- Rambulance armor and healing values are a bit stronger

