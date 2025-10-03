Unity has informed developers that a security vulnerability has been identified which effects essentially every game built on a version of the Unity Editor since 2017.1. Unity states that "There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers," but that could quickly change.

Today, we have released a patch on Steam which addresses this vulnerability. The update should be deployed automatically, and Steam should detect that your game is out of date and update the game for you the next time you attempt to launch it. All future patches will contain this fix as well.

This vulnerability may affect other Unity games you have installed in the past. Please protect yourself and check in with those developers to ensure that they have addressed the issue as well.

More info can be found here: https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031