7 October 2025 Build 20240790 Edited 7 October 2025 – 07:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Good news, commanders.

Rejoice! WARNO - SOUTHAG, after a slightly longer-than-expected development, has finally hit go! on launch.

That’s right, the latest expansion for WARNO is available now to everyone!



Get playing and tell us what you think!

WARNO - SOUTHAG Official Laucnh


No more “Early Access” for WARNO - SOUTHAG: the expansion has been made available for all, including non-owners of the Expansion Pass. The full release of the expansion comes with the final two Army General campaigns, Holding Attack and Closing the Trap.


See below for more details:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1611600/announcements/detail/519725729918748511?snr=2___

WARNO - SOUTHAG Expansion


WARNO - SOUTHAG is WARNO’s second expansion after WARNO - NORTHAG and showcases the fighting in southern West Germany near the Alps and on the Czechoslovakian frontier.



Until Next Week


So, you might think, what does the future hold in store for WARNO after the release of our latest expansion? The Eugen workshop never sits idle, and we are already very busy with the next rounds of cool stuff for your favorite Cold War-gone-hot RTS. This includes Nemesis DLC (read plural) and the next expansions that will grow WARNO’s arsenal and division roster even further. More details to come soon!

Don’t forget the vibrant WARNO community. Check the latest news on the Steam News page or visit the Steam Forums. Get together with other players on either the excellent Discord server, Reddit page, YouTube or our Instagram.

See you on the battlefield, commanders.

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
