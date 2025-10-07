Rejoice! WARNO - SOUTHAG, after a slightly longer-than-expected development, has finally hit go! on launch.
That’s right, the latest expansion for WARNO is available now to everyone!
Get playing and tell us what you think!
WARNO - SOUTHAG Official Laucnh
No more “Early Access” for WARNO - SOUTHAG: the expansion has been made available for all, including non-owners of the Expansion Pass. The full release of the expansion comes with the final two Army General campaigns, Holding Attack and Closing the Trap.
See below for more details:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1611600/announcements/detail/519725729918748511?snr=2___
WARNO - SOUTHAG Expansion
WARNO - SOUTHAG is WARNO’s second expansion after WARNO - NORTHAG and showcases the fighting in southern West Germany near the Alps and on the Czechoslovakian frontier.
- 2 new Army General campaigns, including Holding Attack and Closing the Trap.
- 4 new Operations, such as Delayed Retribution, Glory or Attrition, Hydra
- 10 new Divisions, featuring Canada, Spain, and Czechoslovakia as new nations. These include NATO’s 1st Canadian Division, the Spanish División Mecanizada «Brunete» n.º 1, the French 6e Division Blindée Légère and Division du Rhin, plus the West German 1. Luftlandedivision. The Warsaw Pact features the Czechoslovakian 1. Tanková Divize, 19. Motostřelecká Divize, and 303. Tanková Divize, while the Soviet Central Group of Forces deploys the 31-ya Tankovaya Diviziya and the 17-ya Gvardeyskaya tanker Diviziya.
- New voice acting.
- New units and models.
Until Next Week
So, you might think, what does the future hold in store for WARNO after the release of our latest expansion? The Eugen workshop never sits idle, and we are already very busy with the next rounds of cool stuff for your favorite Cold War-gone-hot RTS. This includes Nemesis DLC (read plural) and the next expansions that will grow WARNO’s arsenal and division roster even further. More details to come soon!
Don’t forget the vibrant WARNO community. Check the latest news on the Steam News page or visit the Steam Forums. Get together with other players on either the excellent Discord server, Reddit page, YouTube or our Instagram.
See you on the battlefield, commanders.
Changed files in this update