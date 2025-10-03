 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20240783 Edited 3 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Details

* Security vulnerabilities in Unity have been addressed.

Details from Unity's official advisory are as follows.

Security Update Advisory

Changed files in this update

