3 October 2025 Build 20240771 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✨ Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed issues with key rebinding in the Controls Menu.
  • Gamepad focus is now locked correctly (no more jumping to background widgets).
  • Keyboard remapping for movement inputs without axes is easier.
  • You can now remove a binding with Delete (keyboard) or X (gamepad).

🔧 Note: If resetting inputs doesn’t restore movement keys, delete the file InputDefaults.sav in your save folder (usually located in: C:\Users[YourUser]\AppData\Local\Brigands\Saved\SaveGames\InputDefaults.sav).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2796371
