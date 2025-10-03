- Fixed issues with key rebinding in the Controls Menu.
- Gamepad focus is now locked correctly (no more jumping to background widgets).
- Keyboard remapping for movement inputs without axes is easier.
- You can now remove a binding with Delete (keyboard) or X (gamepad).
🔧 Note: If resetting inputs doesn’t restore movement keys, delete the file InputDefaults.sav in your save folder (usually located in: C:\Users[YourUser]\AppData\Local\Brigands\Saved\SaveGames\InputDefaults.sav).
Changed files in this update