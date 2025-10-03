 Skip to content
3 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

PixelBurg is finally hitting the steam shelves!

What can you expect?

A fully fletched out campaign: The story-mode gets you into the lore of PixelBurg. Feel betrayal, success and the bliss of ramming your competitors into the ground.

1v1 vs AI: Test your skills in a one on one match against an AI enemy.

Endless Mode: Want a chill city builder or a sweat-marathon? Play the endless mode to throw yourself against constantly growing waves of enemies. The difficulty mode really let's you adapt your playstyle in this one!

