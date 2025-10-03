 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20240656 Edited 3 October 2025 – 14:59:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This version contains a security update from Unity.
We strongly recommand to update your game to this version.

Here are some details from the Unity website:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2701721
macOS Depot 2701722
Linux Depot 2701723
