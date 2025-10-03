 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20240645 Edited 3 October 2025 – 15:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Viceroys!

Today’s patch addresses a Unity engine security vulnerability recently disclosed to developers with Unity’s recommendation to update affected games (learn more here). We’ve also included a couple of fixes for issues you’ve reported. Thank you!

Changelog:

  • Implemented Unity’s engine-wide security patch for improved safety.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Kelpie glade event from spawning.

  • Fixed a bug where the text in the warehouse text bar was not cleared when closing the building panel.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some geysers to spawn too close to ruined building entrances.

  • Fixed a bug where the bonus from the Steel Focus Cornerstone was applied even if Bats were assigned to a mine under construction.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Purified Frog House from being counted toward order objectives requiring players to upgrade houses.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some buildings in Forsaken Town events to return too few resources when demolished.

  • Fixed a typo in the Simplified Chinese version of the Hanged Viceroy world event.

  • Fixed several typos in the Japanese version of the game (duplicated resource list in the Clay Pit tooltip, duplicated % symbols).

  • Fixed missing periods in some effect descriptions.

The current game version is 1.8.13.

We wish you a fantastic time with the game and a relaxing weekend.

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1336491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link