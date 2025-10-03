Today’s patch addresses a Unity engine security vulnerability recently disclosed to developers with Unity’s recommendation to update affected games (learn more here). We’ve also included a couple of fixes for issues you’ve reported. Thank you!

Implemented Unity’s engine-wide security patch for improved safety.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Kelpie glade event from spawning.

Fixed a bug where the text in the warehouse text bar was not cleared when closing the building panel.

Fixed a bug that caused some geysers to spawn too close to ruined building entrances.

Fixed a bug where the bonus from the Steel Focus Cornerstone was applied even if Bats were assigned to a mine under construction.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Purified Frog House from being counted toward order objectives requiring players to upgrade houses.

Fixed a bug that caused some buildings in Forsaken Town events to return too few resources when demolished.

Fixed a typo in the Simplified Chinese version of the Hanged Viceroy world event.

Fixed several typos in the Japanese version of the game (duplicated resource list in the Clay Pit tooltip, duplicated % symbols).