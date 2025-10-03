Hi everyone!
Today was discovered a major security vulnerability on any and all games built on the Unity engine on the engine's versions dating all the way to 2017, and that also includes Faunamorph.
Thankfully the vulnerability has already been discovered and the folks at Unity provided a way to patch already-published games, which I've just done to Faunamorph.
There's no need to worry, as your save files shouldn't be affected and the game has already been patched to fix this vulnerability. All you need to do is download the latest update on Steam and you're good to go!
