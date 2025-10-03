Hello Couriers! 🚚
We truly appreciate you joining us on this Early Access journey.
Your thoughts and feedback 💬 shape the future of the game, and we’re grateful for every bit of support.
If you’re having fun, a review ːsteamthumbsupː would mean the world and help us reach more players!
[Bug Fixes]
Fixed an issue where sounds could sometimes disappear.
Fixed an issue where traffic cars did not detect the player’s vehicle and could collide or drive through it.
Fixed a bug where camera to switch to bird’s-eye view.
Fixed a bug where sleeping could get stuck after quitting at night.
Fixed warehouse park area issue where boxes could clip under the car and fly off when hitting wheels.
Fixed an issue where no path was drawn home if all deliveries were completed.
Some typos and text glitches fixed
Improvements to carrier logic
Driver delivery time balanced
Fixed driver salary cumulative increase in session
Fixed desk to desk switching bug
Fixed settings on mainmenu save problem
Teleported player back to office if below ground when saving.
