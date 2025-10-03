 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20240540 Edited 3 October 2025 – 14:39:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Couriers! 🚚
We truly appreciate you joining us on this Early Access journey.
Your thoughts and feedback 💬 shape the future of the game, and we’re grateful for every bit of support.

If you’re having fun, a review ːsteamthumbsupː would mean the world and help us reach more players!

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where sounds could sometimes disappear.

  • Fixed an issue where traffic cars did not detect the player’s vehicle and could collide or drive through it.

  • Fixed a bug where camera to switch to bird’s-eye view.

  • Fixed a bug where sleeping could get stuck after quitting at night.

  • Fixed warehouse park area issue where boxes could clip under the car and fly off when hitting wheels.

  • Fixed an issue where no path was drawn home if all deliveries were completed.

  • Some typos and text glitches fixed

  • Improvements to carrier logic

  • Driver delivery time balanced

  • Fixed driver salary cumulative increase in session

  • Fixed desk to desk switching bug

  • Fixed settings on mainmenu save problem

  • Teleported player back to office if below ground when saving.

