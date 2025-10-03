Today we’re releasing a rather small but not unimportant patch.



We recompiled Sinoda on a newer version of Unity to resolve a vulnerability that was found inside the engine earlier today.



Unity has stated that “there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers”.



We decided to move Sinoda to the patched version of the engine as soon as we learned about this to ensure our players are safe, and wanted to post this here for full transparency.



In other news we also fixed the double action game mode title being misaligned in the French translation.