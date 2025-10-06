 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20240514 Edited 7 October 2025 – 09:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, miners!

Season #41 starts October 9th, and a spooky special event is on the horizon, so get your shovels & candies ready. 👻

Quick note about the date

You might've seen October 17th showing in-game as the start date. That was a bug. The real date is October 9th.

We're pushing a patch today to fix it.



Live stream on season start

We're also doing a live stream when the season kicks off – we'll showcase some of the new content, dig around a bit, and do a Q&A about what's next.

Stream on 09.10.2025 - 18:00 / 6 PM CET

