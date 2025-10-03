🔧 PATCH NOTES - OCTOBER 3, 2025





🚨 Restart Steam to grab the update NOW! 🚨



We're back with another big content drop, bringing tons of balance changes, bug fixes, and even the first version of Professions! Check it all out below:











🆕 New Features







👨‍🌾 Professions – Version 1 Release

You can now begin your journey in the world of professions!



Gathering Plants



Mining Quartz & Flamebreaks



Potion Crafting



These professions are best trained on your main character , as some buffs may go to waste on low-level alts



Discover unique benefits and become more powerful and efficient through dedication and mastery!







🎁 Beginner Skill Boost Quest

A new daily quest aimed at players with underdeveloped skills



This quest allows dedicated players to get at least one skill to Grandmaster in ~30 days , or even faster with events like Rift Treasure, Polarlight (every 2nd weekend), and Weekend Login Rewards



After completing it 75 times, the quest ends automatically







🏆 Player Honor – Likuku's Tribute

Congratulations to Likuku for being the first player to reach Level 100 !



He was awarded the right to choose a unique skin and name for it



This skin will now be available to all players via the Itemshop!









🔁 Balance Changes







🔥 Fireland and Above – Monster Damage Reduction

All monsters in Fireland and above now deal 33% less damage



This ensures high-level players can survive using good equipment alone — no wizard required







🧙 Wizard Manasphere Nerf

The Manasphere buff from Wizard has been reduced by 50%



This change applies to all players, not just direct targets







🔮 Arcane Orbs Update

Arcane Orbs now always grant 1-hour buffs



Each use now costs 30,000 Gold



You buy them once for 1,000 Gold and they become permanent







🕐 Skill Duration Buff (All Classes)

Skills now last up to 1 hour when at Perfect skill level







💸 Experience Crystallizer Revamp

Now features dynamic gold cost scaling based on the amount of EXP you crystallize



All players now pay the same gold per EXP — no more punishing early-game players



The Crystallizer is now permanent , and only requires gold to use



It now scales up to 1% of your level's EXP, reducing spam-clicking at higher levels







🏹 Archer Skill Changes

Rain of Arrows splash damage increased: From 60% ➜ 80%



Toxic Fog splash damage reduced: From 80% ➜ 60%









🛒 Items & Economy







🎁 Pet Item EXP Barrels

With chest drops removed in the Desert, you'll now find EXP barrels containing Pet Item EXP



Barrels grant different amounts of EXP — keep your pet growing strong!







🦴 Bone of the Eternal Reaper

Now drops from all Stage 3 monsters









📅 Events







💎 Rift Treasure Event – Back as Permanent!

The popular Rift Treasure Event is now permanent until the end of the year !



We'll continue monitoring its popularity and make adjustments if needed — potentially even before year-end



✅ We'll also keep the "Use 1 Get 1" event active, as it benefits everyone!









🔧 Bug Fixes

Pet EXP Bug – Desert: Fixed a bug causing monsters in the Desert to grant less EXP to pets than to players



Daily Rift Hunting Quests: Fixed a bug where players between level 60 and 64 didn't receive daily rift quests



Desert Dungeon – Level 85: You can now correctly skip cooldowns in the Level 85 Dungeon



Map 100 Bosses: Bosses now correctly drop Mighty Hell Essence



Missing Food – Desert: Someone forgot to plant wheat... You can now find Pet Food in the Desert again!



Daily Boost Coin – Display Bug: Fixed a bug where the number display was incorrect when choosing your daily coin boost









💬 Community Message







📣 Dungeon Feedback Heard!

We've received your feedback regarding the Level 85 Dungeon and other dungeons in general



We are actively discussing how to improve dungeon content, making them more rewarding, more fun, and more engaging, both solo and in groups







🙏 Thank You & Welcome!

We want to thank you all for the amazing reception of the Level 100 Update !



A warm welcome to all our new and returning players — it's great to have you with us!







📱 Upcoming: First Social Media Event!

Soon we'll be launching our first Social Media Event , where you can earn valuable Itemshop rewards by creating longer videos, shorts & clips



The goal: to spread the word about Inferna! And the best ads always come from the community itself



Let's see how far we can go together before the year ends!







Your feedback keeps Inferna improving — share your thoughts, bugs, or suggestions with the team!



Thank you for being part of our growing world.



See you in-game, heroes!



The Inferna Team



