POPULAR TODAY
3 October 2025 Build 20240505 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 PATCH NOTES - OCTOBER 3, 2025



🚨 Restart Steam to grab the update NOW! 🚨

We're back with another big content drop, bringing tons of balance changes, bug fixes, and even the first version of Professions! Check it all out below:



🆕 New Features



👨‍🌾 Professions – Version 1 Release

  • You can now begin your journey in the world of professions!

  • Gathering Plants

  • Mining Quartz & Flamebreaks

  • Potion Crafting

  • These professions are best trained on your main character, as some buffs may go to waste on low-level alts

  • Discover unique benefits and become more powerful and efficient through dedication and mastery!


🎁 Beginner Skill Boost Quest

  • A new daily quest aimed at players with underdeveloped skills

  • This quest allows dedicated players to get at least one skill to Grandmaster in ~30 days, or even faster with events like Rift Treasure, Polarlight (every 2nd weekend), and Weekend Login Rewards

  • After completing it 75 times, the quest ends automatically


🏆 Player Honor – Likuku's Tribute

  • Congratulations to Likuku for being the first player to reach Level 100!

  • He was awarded the right to choose a unique skin and name for it

  • This skin will now be available to all players via the Itemshop!



🔁 Balance Changes



🔥 Fireland and Above – Monster Damage Reduction

  • All monsters in Fireland and above now deal 33% less damage

  • This ensures high-level players can survive using good equipment alone — no wizard required


🧙 Wizard Manasphere Nerf

  • The Manasphere buff from Wizard has been reduced by 50%

  • This change applies to all players, not just direct targets


🔮 Arcane Orbs Update

  • Arcane Orbs now always grant 1-hour buffs

  • Each use now costs 30,000 Gold

  • You buy them once for 1,000 Gold and they become permanent


🕐 Skill Duration Buff (All Classes)

  • Skills now last up to 1 hour when at Perfect skill level


💸 Experience Crystallizer Revamp

  • Now features dynamic gold cost scaling based on the amount of EXP you crystallize

  • All players now pay the same gold per EXP — no more punishing early-game players

  • The Crystallizer is now permanent, and only requires gold to use

  • It now scales up to 1% of your level's EXP, reducing spam-clicking at higher levels


🏹 Archer Skill Changes

  • Rain of Arrows splash damage increased: From 60% ➜ 80%

  • Toxic Fog splash damage reduced: From 80% ➜ 60%



🛒 Items & Economy



🎁 Pet Item EXP Barrels

  • With chest drops removed in the Desert, you'll now find EXP barrels containing Pet Item EXP

  • Barrels grant different amounts of EXP — keep your pet growing strong!


🦴 Bone of the Eternal Reaper

  • Now drops from all Stage 3 monsters



📅 Events



💎 Rift Treasure Event – Back as Permanent!

  • The popular Rift Treasure Event is now permanent until the end of the year!

  • We'll continue monitoring its popularity and make adjustments if needed — potentially even before year-end

  • ✅ We'll also keep the "Use 1 Get 1" event active, as it benefits everyone!



🔧 Bug Fixes

  • Pet EXP Bug – Desert: Fixed a bug causing monsters in the Desert to grant less EXP to pets than to players

  • Daily Rift Hunting Quests: Fixed a bug where players between level 60 and 64 didn't receive daily rift quests

  • Desert Dungeon – Level 85: You can now correctly skip cooldowns in the Level 85 Dungeon

  • Map 100 Bosses: Bosses now correctly drop Mighty Hell Essence

  • Missing Food – Desert: Someone forgot to plant wheat... You can now find Pet Food in the Desert again!

  • Daily Boost Coin – Display Bug: Fixed a bug where the number display was incorrect when choosing your daily coin boost



💬 Community Message



📣 Dungeon Feedback Heard!

  • We've received your feedback regarding the Level 85 Dungeon and other dungeons in general

  • We are actively discussing how to improve dungeon content, making them more rewarding, more fun, and more engaging, both solo and in groups


🙏 Thank You & Welcome!

  • We want to thank you all for the amazing reception of the Level 100 Update!

  • A warm welcome to all our new and returning players — it's great to have you with us!


📱 Upcoming: First Social Media Event!

  • Soon we'll be launching our first Social Media Event, where you can earn valuable Itemshop rewards by creating longer videos, shorts & clips

  • The goal: to spread the word about Inferna! And the best ads always come from the community itself

  • Let's see how far we can go together before the year ends!



Your feedback keeps Inferna improving — share your thoughts, bugs, or suggestions with the team!

Thank you for being part of our growing world.

See you in-game, heroes!

The Inferna Team

