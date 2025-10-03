Hey Pinball Fans!



As always, this update wouldn’t be possible without your continued enthusiasm and detailed feedback. We hope you’ll enjoy this release as much as the previous ones. Once again, most of these improvements are based directly on your reports and suggestions.

We’ve been polishing both gameplay and menus to make everything smoother:

Custom Tournaments XP rewards have been quadrupled, making competitions more rewarding.

Fixed an issue in the rules menu where text sometimes overflowed outside the menu frame.

Note : text may still overlap the slider, but it’s much improved.

This update is optimized for Portrait mode 16:10 screens . Some small issues may remain, but the UI is much more manageable now.

More menus now use larger buttons for easier navigation, especially on touch devices. We’ve also replaced some square buttons with rectangular ones to improve multi-language support and avoid text-breaking issues.

Fixed Timeloop buttons lingering that sometimes stayed on-screen.

Official Tournaments now display your current rank directly, so you no longer need to enter each tournament to check your rank.

Fixed several crashes on macOS, resulting in a much smoother and more stable gameplay experience for Mac users.

We’re excited to announce that the Quest Leaderboard and Wizard Leaderboard are finally here!

The Wizard Leaderboard has also been rebalanced, offering fairer scoring and creating a much more competitive environment.

These new leaderboards mark another step toward making tournaments and quests even more engaging and challenging.

This update introduces a brand-new custom audio engine, replacing OpenAL. The change was necessary because of OpenAL compatibility issues on the latest macOS, but it also gave us the chance to create something even better.

Try the new audio engine on the Clown 2017 table. It’s a perfect showcase for the new surround effects, especially during multiball.

Flippers and balls now also use better spatial audio, so with a keen ear you can even tell how many are active on the table.

For now, the new audio engine supports stereo output only, but it already brings a big step up in immersion.

With this new audio engine, we’ve also removed the last roadblock and the game is now running as a full 64-bit application on Windows.

Please note: Windows 10 support is ending soon, and 32-bit operating systems will no longer be supported on Steam. Unfortunately, this means players on 32-bit systems won’t be able to access Zaccaria Pinball from now on. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope those affected will be able to return on a 64-bit system.

Finally, we’ve also addressed several table-specific issues based on your reports. As always, there may still be bugs we haven’t caught yet, but your feedback is what guides us, so please keep it coming!

Thanks again for your passion and support. Every update brings us closer to the best pinball experience possible.

Happy flipping,

The Magic Pixel Team