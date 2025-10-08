Hello, Loves 🥰

The world of Date Everything! has transcended into the real world! We’ve absolutely adored seeing all your wonderful cosplays at various conventions over the past few months. Thank you for your passion and support.

We also appreciate you bearing with us whilst we’ve been hard at work, squashing many pesky Daemons… Patch 3 is here, and it’s full of love and care – containing a wide range of fixes and improvements that address over 200 bugs!

Topline: Fixed issues with New Game+ SPECS points,

Fixed dialogue loops with Maggie, Mateo, Rainey, Scandalabra, Gaia, Arma, Celia and Florence,

Fixed progression blockers with Abel and Dasha, Freddy, Zoey, Mitchell Linn, Rainey, Tony, Reggie, Shelley, Eddie and Volt,

+ Many other fixes!

Thanks again for your patience.

We'll be keeping a close eye on feedback!