It's finally time to grab your trusty hammer and get on the train to lovely St Ambroise -

Little Rocket Lab is OUT NOW!





We're so excited for you to finally get the town back up and running, and we cannot WAIT to see all your factory setups! It's time to blast off! You'll be helping Morgan build her family's rocket, make lasting friendships, play with your loyal companions and make St Ambroise into the exciting industrial hub it was always meant to be.

⋆✩ ⋆✩ ⋆✩ ⋆✩

You'll be transforming your childhood home as you build brilliant factories and forge lifelong friendships, then reach for the skies and finally finish your family's dream - your mother's precious rocket ship. Roll up your sleeves, it turns out that saving this town really IS rocket science!

Of course, this is YOUR adventure. Focus on upgrading and researching, make your factory layouts 100% efficient or spend your time in the bakery and decorating, the choice is yours! Either way, Leo the dog will be waiting for a good game of fetch, no matter how many power sources you overload!

That's not all!

If you want to give Little Rocket Lab a try before you buy and get to know a little more about our cosy factory builder, we've uploaded a BRAND NEW & IMPROVED DEMO!

You'll be able to play through the introduction to town and start up your first sets of machinery, meet the townspeople and have a good look around before diving into the full game.

Even better, when you dive into the full game, your save will carry over! You'll be able to pick up right where you left off and get to building that rocket!

If you played the old version of the demo, unfortunately, your save data will no longer work. Any new saves you start will carry over, so have a look at our improvements and see what you think!

Lastly, a MASSIVE thank you to everyone who has wishlisted or talked about Little Rocket Lab, chatted to us on Discord, watched our updates or played in our demos or playtests. We're SO excited to see the game out in the wild and in your hands! Make sure you share your progress with us, let us know if you enjoy the game in the reviews and have fun saving St Ambroise <3

See you in the stars

Teenage Astronauts & No More Robots xoxo