Hi!
This one was made very quickly to make sure none of you will be affect by the recently discovered vulnerability in Unity.
The keen eyed will also notice something different in the main menu.
Let me know if you run into any issues!
Have fun!
MIRO 1.1.13: Fixing Unity's vulnerability
Update notes via Steam Community
