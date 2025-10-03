 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20240330 Edited 3 October 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

Unfortunately Unity has just announced a security vulnerability dating back to the version we used to build Washed Up. The TL;DR:

  1. The Windows build has been patched to remove this vulnerability

  2. The Mac build has been removed, and Mac is no longer supported

We're sorry to our Mac customers, but this is unfortunately beyond our control. We haven't used Unity (or Macs) in many years and no longer have access to create new builds. The binary patching tools that Unity provided have allowed us to patch the Windows version, but it doesn't work with Intel Mac builds. To continue to support the game on Mac we'd need to buy an Apple Silicon Mac, pay for Unity again, and upgrade the project to a newer version of Unity, and I'm afraid that's more than we can justify for our 7 year old tiny game. We hope you enjoyed playing while we could support it.

For those of you interested in what this vulnerability was, the full information is here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/

Thanks for your understanding.

Changed files in this update

Windows Washed Up! Windows Depot 854831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link