Hi folks,

Unfortunately Unity has just announced a security vulnerability dating back to the version we used to build Washed Up. The TL;DR:

The Windows build has been patched to remove this vulnerability The Mac build has been removed, and Mac is no longer supported

We're sorry to our Mac customers, but this is unfortunately beyond our control. We haven't used Unity (or Macs) in many years and no longer have access to create new builds. The binary patching tools that Unity provided have allowed us to patch the Windows version, but it doesn't work with Intel Mac builds. To continue to support the game on Mac we'd need to buy an Apple Silicon Mac, pay for Unity again, and upgrade the project to a newer version of Unity, and I'm afraid that's more than we can justify for our 7 year old tiny game. We hope you enjoyed playing while we could support it.

For those of you interested in what this vulnerability was, the full information is here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/

Thanks for your understanding.