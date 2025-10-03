Environment
Added: New playable area — Abandoned Railroad Tunnel (near the sawmill).
Bug Fixes
Fixed: Starter Shelter could be destroyed (it’s now indestructible, as intended).
Fixed: Save file issue related to UID.
Fixed: Lobby server searching now only connects players with the same game version.
Fixed: Players spawning at random locations after loading a game — they now spawn at the saved location (host needs to save the game).
Features & Changes
Changed: Only the Host can save the game.
Updated: Ladder climb animation (Idle).
Added: Spawn vehicle button in the Dev/Debug menu.
Changed depots in coop_test_branch branch