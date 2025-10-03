 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20240273 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Environment

  • Added: New playable area — Abandoned Railroad Tunnel (near the sawmill).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Starter Shelter could be destroyed (it’s now indestructible, as intended).

  • Fixed: Save file issue related to UID.

  • Fixed: Lobby server searching now only connects players with the same game version.

  • Fixed: Players spawning at random locations after loading a game — they now spawn at the saved location (host needs to save the game).

Features & Changes

  • Changed: Only the Host can save the game.

  • Updated: Ladder climb animation (Idle).

  • Added: Spawn vehicle button in the Dev/Debug menu.

Changed depots in coop_test_branch branch

View more data in app history for build 20240273
Windows 64-bit Mist Survival Content Depot 914621
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link