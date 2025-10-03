A quick QOL update!



- established all of the map location names that will be included in the game!

- content still needs to be added to those map locations.

- 3 map locations have been heavily developed (The Twisted Forest, The Crimson Dungeon, The Festering Sewers). Still more development for those maps though!

- added "Energy Shield" concept, but haven't added it to gameplay yet.

- added weapon classes concept, but haven't added it to gameplay yet.

- these weapons classes are currently staffs and swords (for the Cosmic Wizard and the Warrior Swordsman). It's possible that more than one character will share these weapons.



Hope you are enjoying the Early Access builds so far! And if you haven't played Vanquish Evil, go buy it on sale right now!



- GnarlyTree