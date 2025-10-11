 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20240203 Edited 11 October 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This wasn't opening on a lot of newer Windows machines (including my own) so I upgraded the engine build and now it seems to open. Please comment any issues here or in the community hub post about this. Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Sometimes to Deal with the Difficulty of Being Alive, I Need to Believe There Is a Possibility That Life Is Not Real. Content Depot 789381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link