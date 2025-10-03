Slayer Update Announcement – Small Changes for Players, Deep Consideration

Hello,

This is the development team of Slayer: The Demon Haunted World.

In this update, rather than adding flashy features, we have focused on changes that make your play smoother and more immersive—small but profound refinements.

We hope that your journey up the dark tower of Slayer approaches you with a more refined rhythm, so we have carried out the following corrections and improvements:

📌 Update Contents

Monster pathfinding error fix

We corrected the issue where monsters recognized pillars as ordinary objects and blocked their paths.

Now combat flow continues more naturally.

Shop added in Chapter 2

Finally, in Chapter 2 you can encounter new items and opportunities.

The play tempo and strategic breadth are expanded.

Level art improvements in Chapters 2 / 3

Visually reworked into clearer, more atmospheric spaces.

We hope this carefully refined change enriches the emotions within the game.

Exception handling for moving / rotating tiles

Prevented abnormal cases where monsters would stand on moving or rotating platforms, reducing unnecessary confusion.

Monster size & animation enhancements

Increased the size and added animations to some monsters that lacked presence.

They will now feel more threatening and intense.

Added 4 types of falling traps

Threats can now fall from above.

These new traps demand more careful timing and placement judgment.

Dungeon interior brightness adjustment

In response to feedback that it was too dark, we adjusted to slightly increase visibility.

May you find your path even in the darkness.

Added 2 new monsters (poison / firebomb throwers)

More varied threats are added to the battlefield.

Your movement, timing, and judgment must become more precise.

This update maintains the fundamental philosophy of the game while finely adjusting player interaction, immersion, and the rhythm of combat.

Your feedback strengthens the direction of Slayer.

We will continue to reward you with a game that is truly fun and thoughtfully deep.

Thank you.

— The Slayer Dev Team