Hey everyone,

We have just deployed a new patch for Hard Bullet, applying a fix for the Unity Engine vulnerability and blood glitch on some enemies.

📜Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where some melee weapons would completely cover enemies in blood unrealistically.

Applied Express Unity Platform Protection Patch. Earlier today, we became aware of a security vulnerability in the Unity Engine, which this update addresses. No extra steps are needed from your side, just make sure to update your game!

Thank you for the support! More updates are coming soon in October - keep your eyes peeled! 👀



