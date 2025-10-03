Version 0.10.5 is now live!
Update Notes:
- Fixed an issue where some characters’ 4th and 5th equipped skills would be automatically unequipped
- Fixed black screen issues when entering certain side stories or Hangouts
- Fixed an issue where allocated Growth Points had no effect
- Fixed an issue where the Armor Bar displayed incorrectly on the in-battle detail panel
Known Issues:
- Some fonts may display incorrectly
- Dongxuan’s skill “Ignite” may cause the game to crash
- Certain equipment or skills may not function properly
We’ll address these known issues as soon as possible.
Thank you for your continued support!
Changed files in this update