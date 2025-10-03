 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20240097 Edited 3 October 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Dear Counsellors,

Version 0.10.5 is now live!
Update Notes:
  • Fixed an issue where some characters’ 4th and 5th equipped skills would be automatically unequipped
  • Fixed black screen issues when entering certain side stories or Hangouts
  • Fixed an issue where allocated Growth Points had no effect
  • Fixed an issue where the Armor Bar displayed incorrectly on the in-battle detail panel


Known Issues:
  • Some fonts may display incorrectly
  • Dongxuan’s skill “Ignite” may cause the game to crash
  • Certain equipment or skills may not function properly


We’ll address these known issues as soon as possible.
Thank you for your continued support!

