This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Goblins! 👋



As we mentioned at the end of last week, our team has been working hard on Patch 2, which brings significant improvements and adjustments to Goblin Cleanup, all based on your community feedback!

Patch 2 needs a little bit more time to cook, but in the meantime, we want to roll out our second Experimental Beta Branch to you. It's time to get experimental once more, Goblins! 🧌

If you would like to try out our patch early and experience the new improvements that Patch 2 has to offer, you can now opt into this beta branch. Before we jump into how to do so, here are the new key features that arrive in this Beta Branch...

Experimental Beta Branch 2 - Opt In Now!

New Features & Improvements:

Reset Unrestored Items: Accidentally thrown a book into the abyss? You can now reset unrestored items back to their original locations! Head to the pause menu and you'll find the new option "Reset Unrestored Item" under the "Unstuck" option.

Improvements to the Scanner: The scanner now provides much better visual feedback to you on the items located around the dungeon.

Addition of Restorable Items Scanning: You can now scan for restorable items! That means no more searching every nook and cranny of the dungeon for the last singular fork.

Balancing to the XP system: Level thresholds have been significantly reduced. Ready to see your levels shoot up Goblin? Jump into the beta branch and you'll see! We've also implemented a hard cap for levels at Level 21.

Please note that these new additions may contain minor issues. If you do encounter any bugs during your Beta Branch 2 playthrough, please use our dedicated pinned thread at the top of our Steam Discussions page to discuss this.



We are also aware of an issue in The Hot Springs regarding The Golem Heart so interacting with it may not work as intended on the Beta Branch until the full patch next week.

Alongside these additions, this beta branch includes a number of bug fixes, from correcting hat and tail positions to removing an invisible collision from a certain pesky drawbridge.



Next week, we'll be bringing you a full breakdown of fixes, which will be provided when the patch goes live to all!



How to opt in:

We're aiming to release this patch to all next week, but here's the steps so you can opt into this beta branch today:

Right-click Goblin Cleanup in your Steam library.

Select Properties.

Go to the Betas tab.

Select experimental_goblins in the dropdown menu.

Give Steam a minute to switch to the beta branch.

You've now opted into the beta branch!

Please note: Whilst you are playing our Experimental Beta Branch, you WILL NOT be able to match make with players on the default branch. We've noticed you can bypass this via Steam friend invites, which we strongly advise against doing, to ensure you have the best experience playing on our Beta Branch.

Wondering what's next for Goblin Cleanup?

Last week, we released a Steam News post covering our future Major Content Updates for our co-op cleaning sim game. Read the news update here on Steam!

Feedback on our Experimental Beta Branch

For any feedback surrounding our Beta Branch, please use our dedicated pinned thread at the top of our Steam Discussions page named Experimental Beta Branch 2 - Feedback Thread, or leave your discussions on this post here!

Want to keep updated on Goblin Cleanup?

Join our Discord and follow us on Twitter — we share dev updates, sneak peeks, and goblin nonsense regularly.

We're excited to rolling this patch out to everyone very soon! Thank you for all your support 💚