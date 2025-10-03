Steam Early Access Build: V0.244

Unity Security update

Quoted from the Unity email:

“A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems. There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, nor has there been any impact on users or customers. We have proactively provided fixes that address the vulnerability, and they are already available to all developers. The vulnerability was responsibly reported by the security researcher RyotaK, and we thank him for working with us.”

What I’ve done: With this update I’ve built DMM with the latest secured Unity version.



Unity also made sure that Steam and Windows Defender have also been updated to block the vulnerability.

I haven’t had time to 100% test all features of DMM with this new patched Unity version, it was a minor version update so some things might have changed, so any reports of buggy behaviour would be appreciated.