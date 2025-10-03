 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20240047
Update notes via Steam Community
This is an update linked to a Unity Game Engine security update
The internal game version will still be displayed as 1.0.1.0 but the security patch was applied

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Flowing Lights Content Depot 757821
