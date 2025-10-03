v1.8.0 Mod Launcher & Gamepad Support

10/3 v1.8.0.10792
Overview
To access this beta update, right click the game on the Library and go to Properties->Betas->select "beta" under Beta Participation.
This update focuses mainly non-gameplay content such as the Mod Launcher, full gamepad support, and a Unity engine update.
Story Mode is mostly complete, and we're currently waiting the implementation of certain character portraits before updating it.
We will continue to refine gameplay-related content in subsequent minor updates and optimize features based on community feedback.
Mod Launcher & Gamepad Support
There have always been many enthusiastic players creating mods for LBoL, they are generally published onThunderstore.
However, many players still hoped for Steam Workshop support, so we implemented Mod Launcher in this update.
We also extend our deepest gratitude to all mod developers in the community, though the mods would need to be reuploaded through the Workshop to test things out.
Note that the mod launcher isn't currently supported on Mac platforms, we plan to implement Mac support in a couple of weeks from now.
The full-fledged controller support module, which has been in development for an extended period of time, is also being released simultaneously. Both updates are rather specific and may contain numerous issues, please feel free to share your feedbacks.
Booster Packs & Touhou Danmaku Maze Collaboration
This update also introduces the concept of optional Booster Packs, they could be toggled in the Collection menu.
The developers of "Touhou Danmaku Maze" are big fans our game, and we're honored to include a special Daiyousei Teammate, with the card art being drawn by them.
Gameplay & Fixes
Mountain God's Rope has been renamed to Mountain God's Blessing.
Optimized Reimu's Divine Favor to improve interaction with other characters' cards: Throwing Knives, Unstable Potions and Teammates.
It now activates on cards regardless if they were activated manually or passively, and wears off once the card effect resolves after being affected.
Previously, Throwing Knives and Unstable Potions were affected by Divine Favor without wearing off, and did not affect Teammates at all.
Self-Control has been renamed to Self-Fulfillment.
Faithful Meditation now Upgrades Follow-Up cards created by Imaginary Danmaku and Terrifyingly Cute Call.
In the battle against the elite Rin Kaenbyou, if the player defeats her and the Vengeful Spirits simultaneously, the Spirits will not detonate.
True Full Moon's Short Life Expectancy's effect priority is lowered, and will now always decrement after Terrifyingly Cute Call's automatic Follow-Up Attacks. (Previously it would depend on the order of the effects applied.)
Dream Express now uses the Upgraded costs for cards that are Upgraded, same with Manipulation of Fate and Great Fairy War. (This is a slight nerf to Dream Express)
Rainbow Lotus now properly records mana conversions, i.e. Purified mana now counts as having gained Colorless mana.
Fixed a potential error on Exteeending Aaaarm.
Panoramic Shot's value now updates in real time as remaining mana changes.
Fixed an issue were affect being reverted from Suwako?'s Frog transformation, Tool cards and Devour History would not decrement remaining uses or be properly removed respectively.
Fixed an issue where after buying Watch and similar exhibits from Takane's Shop, cards bought in the same shop would be Upgraded retroactively. (e.g., deliberately buying a non-Upgraded Ageless Dream)
Fixed a critical issue where renaming a profile would result in save data loss.
WARNING: In versions before v1.8.0, performing the following series of events would result in a save data loss, do not try this.
If you click on an empty profile in the selection screen with the three profile slots, after entering this "enter profile name" state, then clicking on an existing profile and renaming it will corrupt that profile and replace it with a blank profile with the same name.
After clicking an empty save slot on the three profile slot interface to enter the new profile naming state, attempting to rename an existing profile will cause that save to be lost (replaced by the new profile with the new name).
Localization UpdatesThanks to the community's contributions, the game now supports Polish, German, Russian, Ukranian, Hungarian and Vietnamese, respective Steam supports are also updated.
Languages can also be changed via the launcher.
Polish:
- Robert Achtelik
- Adam Matecki
German:
- Rizerugu
Russian::
- Никита Егоров
- Quest Lion
- Aleksei Pogadaev
- Arseny Tzarev
- Goldfish in a Red Kimono
Ukranian:
- Ichika Chiaki
Hungarian:
- Bártfai Botond
Vietnamese:
- sTaRGazer
- Augus
- Phan Trần Anh Ngọc
- Andrew Powell
- Vũ Viết Duy Anh
