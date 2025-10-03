Hello all Wobblies!
Hope you are all enjoying the Space update!
This is just a quick patch to fix a few issues which have come to our attention. Thanks everyone for your feedback and continuous support.
Space Training Course ChangesOne of the major changes we have made is to the training course, we have taken your feedback and have made the second gravity room slightly easier.
Patch Notes
[Bug Fixes]
- Water reflection jitter improved at certain frame rates
- Fixed smashing vases not spawning in objects
- Fixed space helmet being removed in outer space when jumping into the ship at the crash site
- Fixed various NPC dialogue spelling/grammar errors
- Fixed Space Captain Pants are now recolourable at dye shops
- Fixed grabbing the climbing wall in space mall crashes the game
- Fixed gap in wall in the bugs nest
- Fixed hole in walls that allowed player to leave play area in the mini wormhole scene
- Fixed Space Mansion not starting the player in their home
- Fixed Space Cow mission mini-map area in the wrong place
- Fixed players head getting stuck in the ground when travelling between the Bedroom and Living Room in Space Mansion
- Fixed Shipwreck Coffee Robot mission logic sometimes getting stuck forcing you to backtrack
- Fixed hole in the wall of the Asteroid Mine platforming building
- Fixed Space Museum not giving money to client
- Fixed mosquito artifact disappearing if you hold onto to it while using the Shrinking Machine
- Fixed NPC dialogue not showing for clients in the Space Museum if the server hasn’t completed the museum mission yet
- Fixed Cadet Mission 03 - ball count puzzle balls getting stuck
- Adjusted raising platform at the start of Alien test 4 to have more head room
- Fixed Lost Glasses mission logic getting stuck after you find the glasses
- Fixed player getting stuck in the Obelisk Garden if they lose their ship
- Fixed falling through map in Void area
- Fixed space craft damaged toilets teleporting you
- Fixed resort clothes shop crashing
[Other Changes]
- Changed the second gravity test room in the Astronaut Training Centre to be a little easier
- Slightly lowered the amount of asteroids that spawn in the Asteroid Defence Job
- Unity security patch hooked - Link
The more the WobblierDon’t forget to join the Wobbly community so you catch all the biggest announcements!
➡️Discord
➡️Twitter/X
➡️TikTok
Wobbly Regards,
Dev Team
Changed files in this update