Happy Friday!
This patch is to address a severe Unity issue with an Editor security vulnerability that goes all the way back to 2017 versions.
Our versions have been patched and this is a fixed version from that. PLEASE be sure to update your game immediately!
If you have questions or concerns drop us a message in Discord, until then happy dropping!
Patch-1.0.27 | Unity Vulnerabiltiy
