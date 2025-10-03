 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20239940 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:59:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Happy Friday!

This patch is to address a severe Unity issue with an Editor security vulnerability that goes all the way back to 2017 versions.

Our versions have been patched and this is a fixed version from that. PLEASE be sure to update your game immediately!

If you have questions or concerns drop us a message in Discord, until then happy dropping!

Changed files in this update

