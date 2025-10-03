Ahoy, sailors! ⚓️This morning, we received Unity’s advisory about a newly disclosed security vulnerability. We acted immediately and released a patched build of Captain Bones to address it. Steam should auto-update your game—no action needed.What’s in this update?🔐 Security: Fixes aligned with Unity’s latest guidance.🎮 Gameplay & Saves: No gameplay/content changes. Your save files are safe.Why it mattersThis patch protects game integrity and prevents potential exploits—keeping our ship watertight. 🏴‍☠️More detailsFor the official technical notice from Unity, see:If your game doesn’t update automatically, try restarting Steam.Thanks for keeping the winds at our back—see you on the high seas! ⛵️