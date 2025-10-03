 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20239871 Edited 3 October 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ahoy, sailors! ⚓️

This morning, we received Unity’s advisory about a newly disclosed security vulnerability. We acted immediately and released a patched build of Captain Bones to address it. Steam should auto-update your game—no action needed.

What’s in this update?

🔐 Security: Fixes aligned with Unity’s latest guidance.

🎮 Gameplay & Saves: No gameplay/content changes. Your save files are safe.

Why it matters

This patch protects game integrity and prevents potential exploits—keeping our ship watertight. 🏴‍☠️

More details

For the official technical notice from Unity, see:
https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

If your game doesn’t update automatically, try restarting Steam.
Thanks for keeping the winds at our back—see you on the high seas! ⛵️

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Captain Bones Content Depot 951821
  • Loading history…
