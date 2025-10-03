After the bombardment of content the Imps have dropped into the game, the haunted domain in Deck of Haunts is feeling a bit... extra spooky.

Seeds that have been lingering in the soil since the domain burst into existence in May, are now sprouting and growing into something usually edible.

However, don't be surprised if these leave a foul taste 🎃.

Soon (somewhere next week) they will be ready to witness the Harvest.

Not of them, but of your unfortunate visitors!

Oh, one last thing... while they were sprouting, they unearthed some long lost playing cards that will be added to your ever growing collection.

If you'd somehow missed the big update of last month:

If you like the game and the direction we're headed in, feel free to leave a review, as this helps us more than you think!👻

And again, a big thank you for playing and all your feedback ❤️