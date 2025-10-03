Heyyo, CraftedCircuitry here! Just a quick update as I reworked the Options file of the game’s saving system.

New Options Data Format

Previously, it used Godot’s ConfigFile but will now use a JSON-based text file just like the game’s main data save. This was done as I only recently knew that Godot’s ConfigFile has a security vulnerability of allowing code injection.

It is highly recommended that you upgrade to v3.0.6 as soon as possible. I’ll see if I will have the time to update the v0.7 demo.

While problems with this will only arise if you download the Options file from others and don’t bother to check if it isn’t suspicious, I’d rather put the game on the safer side as I don’t really want this to bite me in the back later down the line. It would have been nice if I learnt of this earlier so I would just go for the JSON option from the start instead.

The game will still read the .cfg file on first startup of v3.0.6 but will never read any .cfg files again on any next startup. This is still needed so it can read previous Options data from previous versions and the demo and translate them to the new format. If you do not previously have a file, then the game will automatically create and use the new .txt Options file.

Deep Dark Wrath available on Cloud Gaming Services

For a more positive light, if you’ve purchased the game on Steam, you can also play it on various Cloud Gaming services like GeForce Now! The screenshot I used was from a week ago, but now that I search it up again I don't see it anymore.

That’s about it for today. I never thought I needed to do a security update but here we are. This has been CraftedCircuitry signing off for now. Do check my Tumblr and YouTube for more updates on my other projects!