3 October 2025 Build 20239821 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Unfortunately this isn't an exciting update for GATE. This update includes a security fix to address an issue with the Unity engine that GATE runs on. Expect a lot of Unity games to be dropping similar patches. If you see any issue, please report it. Thanks!

