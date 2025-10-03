Patch Notes for 10/3/25
Unfortunately this isn't an exciting update for GATE. This update includes a security fix to address an issue with the Unity engine that GATE runs on. Expect a lot of Unity games to be dropping similar patches. If you see any issue, please report it. Thanks!
