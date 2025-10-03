A small patch where we updated Unity version after we got informed by Unity of a security risk on older versions. We don't think the security risk affected our game, but now you can be 100% sure that you are safe when heisting (at least from outside cyber attacks)
//Happy heisting from the devs
Patch 1.1.2b
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3223331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update