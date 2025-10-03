 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20239777 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:52:13 UTC
Well, folks, we've been arguing with the Guards lately. It turns out they were slaking off, and we put them back on the right track, in a way or another.

  • Fixed an issue with the Guards not being at the gate at the start of a NEW GAME. "If the gate doesn't go to the Guards, we made the Guards go to the gate". They're now reaching the gate much faster!

We will release another hotfix regarding other reports as soon as it's stable!

Thanks again for all the helpful reports and your continued support! 

