3 October 2025 Build 20239722 Edited 3 October 2025 – 14:09:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for all the players who participated in our first round of play test!
I have made some minor changes related to some confusing tutorial/UI, but major updates will happen one or two weeks after.
We will continue adding content to DEMO/playtest!

